Two new teams in Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 polls, several schools make big jumps

Welcome Covenant Day and Cox Mill into the Charlotte Observer’s boys basketball Sweet 16 poll.

Also welcome Gaston Day into the top 10. The Spartans jumped four spots. No. 11 Harding and No. 12 West Charlotte also jumped four spots in this week’s poll.

On the girls side, Charlotte Catholic is still No. 1 and there are no new teams, but a lot of them on the bubble. Providence Day was the big mover, jumping four spots to No. 9.

▪ Records and results are through Friday’s games.

Boys Sweet 16

Rk. Team (Cl) Rec. Prvs. 1 Carmel Christian 11-0 1 2 Weddington 8-0 2 3 North Mecklenburg 9-0 3 4 Central Cabarrus 8-0 4 5 Providence Day 8-2 5 6 Northside Christian 7-3 6 7 J.L. Chambers 4-3 7 8 Charlotte Latin 10-0 8 9 Ardrey Kell 8-2 9 10 Gaston Day 9-1 14 11 Harding University 5-2 15 12 West Charlotte 6-2 16 13 Myers Park 4-5 11 14 United Faith 8-3 13 15 Covenant Day 8-3 NR 16 Cox Mill 6-3 NR

Dropped Out: Lake Norman (4A, 7-1); South Mecklenburg (4A, 5-3). Also receiving consideration: East Lincoln (2A, 7-0); Stuart Cramer (3A, 7-0); Hickory (3A, 6-1); Cuthbertson (4A, 7-0); St. Stephens (3A, 8-1); South Caldwell (4A, 6-0); North Iredell (3A, 6-1)

Girls Sweet 16

Rk. School (Cl) Rec Prvs. 1. Charlotte Catholic (4A) 8-0 1 2. Chambers (4A) 6-2 3 3. South Mecklenburg (4A) 8-0 4 4. Myers Park (4A) 4-3 2 5. North Mecklenburg (4A) 8-0 5 6. Cannon School (IND) 5-5 6 7. Salisbury (2A) 6-1 8 8. Shelby (2A) 1-2 10 9. Providence Day (IND) 7-1 13 10. Lake Norman (4A) 5-2 11 11. Freedom (3A) 7-1 7 12. Carson (3A) 6-1 12 13. Watauga (4A) 7-1 9 14. Alexander Central (4A) 8-0 14 15. Northwest Cabarrus (3A) 6-0 15 16. South Caldwell (4A) 6-0 16

Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Hickory Ridge (4A, 7-2); Robinson (2A, 7-4); Independence (4A, 6-2); East Rutherford (2A, 6-0); Victory Christian (IND, 6-4); Richmond Senior (4A, 6-1); Charlotte Latin (IND, 7-1); Hopewell (4A, 7-2); Hibriten (2A, 6-1)