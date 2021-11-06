Two taken to hospital after house fire in Greenwood, Lee’s Summit Fire Department says

Two people were transported to a hospital Saturday after a fire broke out at a house in Greenwood.

A neighbor and an occupant reported the blaze.

Fire crews responded at 2:02 p.m. to the 1900 Block of West Elm Street.

Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the bedroom of a one-story, single-family house, according to the fire department. All of the occupants had made it outside.

Firefighters searched the residence to make sure everyone had evacuated and had the fire under control 20 minutes later.

Two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release.

The fire appears to have started in a bedroom, officials said.

The Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.