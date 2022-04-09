Two suspects released without charges after shots fired Friday night near Halifax

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia RCMP have released two men who were arrested after shots were fired Friday evening in the community of East Preston, near Halifax.

Cpl. Chris Marshall says the suspects, aged 21 and 26, were released without charges, but the investigation is ongoing.

Marshall says police have been able to rule out a third suspect and initial reports that shots were also fired in North Preston.

He says while the two men are known to each other, no one was injured, and it's unknown if they may have been shooting at each other or something else.

Marshall says an allegedly stolen vehicle that was used during the incident has been seized and will be returned to the owner.

Earlier Friday night, RCMP warned people to lock their doors and shelter in place after the shootings were reported and police said they were looking for two male suspects who were seen running into a wooded area and were believed to be armed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. Police previously alleged the suspects stole two vehicles.

