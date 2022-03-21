Two suspects arrested in robbery, assault of pregnant woman in Clovis, police say

Larry Valenzuela
·1 min read
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbing and kicking a Clovis pregnant woman in the stomach.

The suspects were identified Monday by the Clovis Police Department as 41-year-old Joey Tyler and 43-year-old Jose Garcia, both of Fresno.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Friday when the victim was at the Shell gas station at Willow and Nees avenues when one of the men approached her.

The man grabbed her purse and kicked her in the stomach, knocking her down, Clovis police said. He then left the scene in a four-door white sedan with the other suspect and headed north on Willow, according to police.

The vehicle the suspects fled in had been reported stolen less than an hour before the robbery. Minutes after the robbery, the victim’s credit, and debit cards were already being used, which provided evidence for detectives.

As detectives arrested Tyler, he was still in possession of the stolen vehicle and the victim’s credit card.

Both men were booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

Tyler was also on parole for another strong-armed robbery of a woman in 2013 when he stole her purse, police said. He was also booked for violating parole terms.

The woman did not appear to be seriously injured, police said, but she was treated at the scene by emergency personnel because of her potentially delicate state.

