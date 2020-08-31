Two suicides in the aftermath of Palghar mob lynching last left this Maharashtra village torn and tense

Manda Bhavar, 32, had to witness two members of her family being taken away on the same morning.

The day after two sadhus and their driver were lynched to death in Palghar, Maharashtra police combed the nearby areas and arrested over 100 people for allegedly being part of the mob that participated in the crime. It included Manda's husband, Dasu, and his father, Soma. A few days later, the Maharashtra CID arrested Dasu's brother, too. Manda, in a span of days, had lost three family members.

About three and a half months later, she lost the fourth " the most devastating blow so far.

On 4 August, Manda routinely walked towards her livestock with fodder in her hand. When she reached the small stable where the cattle had been tied to a bamboo pole, she found her daughter, Aruna, hanging from the ceiling. She was 15.

"I was shocked," says Manda. "Ever since three of our family members have been arrested, she was disturbed. She was close to her father. But I did not imagine she would take such a drastic step. The entire village has been wrecked after the incident."

On the night of 16 April 2020, two sadhus and their driver were lynched to death in Manda's Gadchinchle village in Maharashra's tribal district of Palghar. They were traveling to Surat from Mumbai without the permits required to commute during lockdown " announced on 24 March to curtail the spread of coronavirus. The forest guard at Gadchinchle, which lies on the border of Dadara and Nagar Haveli, stopped them, when a mob of hundreds of people attacked them.

For days before the incident, WhatsApp groups in that region were abuzz with sinister rumours of "Muslim-looking" child-kidnappers and organ traffickers on the loose. The rumours had spread extreme panic among the Adivasi residents of the village which has little digital literacy. Villagers told this reporter that for days before the incident, men in Gadchinchle, as well as other nearby villages would sleep on the road with sickle and sticks. They had formed night vigils to protect the children in the village.

So when two unknown sadhus and their driver landed at odd hours in Gadchinchle, panic-stricken residents launched a hysterical assault that resulted in their death. Within 12 hours, the little-known village had hit national headlines.

The police and Maharashtra CID have so far arrested over 150 people and questioned over 800. The chargesheets have been filed in the court. But more than four months after the incident, the village continues to be torn. It is still grappling with the tragic aftermath.

The residents of this poor Adivasi village, who belong to the Warli community, solely depend on rice crop and labour work for survival, like most of the people in Palghar. The district is Maharashtra's one of the most impoverished districts with 3 million people, 37 percent of them being Adivasis.

With no irrigation facilities available, they rely on rainwater alone to cultivate rice, and then migrate out of the village after harvesting the crop " around November. "We don't sell rice," says Manda. "It is only for self-consumption. But with three of the men in my family jailed, I don't know how I'll be able to do it this year. It requires a lot of physical labour."

View photos Dharma's wife, Maathi. With no irrigation facilities, the villagers rely on rainwater alone to cultivate rice, and then migrate out of the village after harvesting the crop  More

