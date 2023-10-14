Two storms, typhoon remnants to fuel days of soaking B.C. rains

Two different systems and two different sources of tropical moisture will add up to a solid drenching across parts of British Columbia heading into next week.

The first system arriving Saturday evening will feel relatively mundane compared to the gusty winds and rain pushing in with a second system late Sunday night.

But next week will feature the event to watch as dual sources of tropical moisture combine to wash over the West Coast—one from a decaying Pacific typhoon, and the other shuttling moisture straight out of Hawaii.

Models suggest that parts of northern Vancouver Island and the Central Coast could see two-day rainfall totals of 100-200 mm.

image12

Weekend rain

Saturday’s system will bring run-of-the-mill rain to the region as the area of low pressure tracks in from the west.

image11

A more robust low-pressure system will cross the international border on Sunday, allowing for periods of gusty winds and steadier, more widespread rainfall overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Rainfall totals from this weekend’s combined systems will amount to 40-50 mm for downtown Vancouver north of the Fraser River.

image7

The bulk of the rain will target Tofino, where we could see 100 mm of rain through the weekend, while the rainshadow effect brings much lower totals to the Interior valleys.

Looking ahead to next week’s storm potential

B.C.’s atmospheric fortunes next week are a testament to the interconnected nature of our vast global system.

Typhoon Bolaven, once a mighty storm with winds equivalent to a Category 5 storm, is in the final stages of its life this weekend. The storm is rapidly falling apart as it climbs north in latitude and interacts with the jet stream.

image13

The former typhoon’s remnant moisture will stream toward Canada’s West Coast next week, joining forces with another slug of tropical moisture that originated down in Hawaii.

Right now, it’s still too soon to say exactly where the heaviest rains will line up, but models suggest that we could see problematic rainfall totals for some areas by the middle of next week.

These two plumes of evaporated paradise will qualify as an atmospheric river judging by the amount of moisture pushing into the region—and quite an impactful one, at that. This could qualify as a Category 4 atmospheric river.

BCRainLR

Forecasters have medium confidence that the heaviest rainfall will remain north of the Lower Mainland, affecting western Vancouver Island and the Sunshine and Central Coasts.

Models currently suggest that two-day rainfall totals next week could reach 100-200 mm across northern Vancouver Island and the Central Coast, with much lower totals for rain-shadowed regions throughout eastern Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Be sure to check back over the next couple of days as the specifics and potential impacts of this dynamic and moisture-laden setup becomes clearer.

