Two ‘Stop Adani’ Protesters Disrupt India-Australia ODI at Sydney
Well within the first hour of the first ODI between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, 27 November, two spectators ran onto the field of play protesting a controversial coal project by the Adani Group.
The spectators were escorted off the ground by security officials after they were initially allowed to stand in the middle for a while. However, that’s not all, as a group of approximately 50 people had gathered outside the stadium in protest as well.
The protesters’ T-shirts read “#StopAdani” on the front, while on the back, they said “Stop Coal. #StopAdani. Take Action.”
The protesters, who ran onto the ground just ahead of the 7th over, held placards against a $1billion loan to mining company Adani for a controversial project in Queensland.
Pitch Invaders ?? Really ? Wowo ! Hahaha#AUSvsIND #INDvAUS #Sydney #ODI pic.twitter.com/yrFzPhSAvx
— “Raj”ini Siva (@rajsviewfinder1) November 27, 2020
Also Read: Rohit Returned to Attend to Family, Rehab Continues at NCA: BCCI
For reference, the Stop Adani protesters were also out the front of the SCG for over an hour before the match started.
Plenty of police watching but quite a large group had gathered in front of Gate E. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/td8Gi7CJim
— Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) November 27, 2020
Incredible scenes at the SCG. Adani protesters allowed to stand in the middle of pitch for what seemed an eternity before security eventually walked out.
— Ben Horne (@BenHorne8) November 27, 2020
Let’s go India! Let’s cut off Adani! Lots of support for our protest against the @TheOfficialSBI $1bn loan to Adani down at the SCG today #AUSvIND #StopAdani pic.twitter.com/Y7Pj49atkq
— Stop Adani (@stopadani) November 27, 2020
Big news throughout Australia and the world. SBI don’t fund climate change/Adani #StopAdani #AusvInd #TheOfficialSBI pic.twitter.com/4vqnXCTdN0
— Wendy Tubman (@WendyTubman) November 27, 2020
The Carmichael Coal mine has been a source of much controversy for a number of years with the Stop Adani group determined to stop the project due to the negative impact it could have on the environment.
Earlier in September, the Adani coal mine registered a victory against environmental activists. The group had announced that the project would offer more than 1,500 jobs to people in the state of Queensland.
On Friday, the Stop Adani group issued a press release, urging the State Bank of India not to approve a loan of $1 billion Australian dollars to Adani.
. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.Two ‘Stop Adani’ Protesters Disrupt India-Australia ODI at SydneySreesanth Set for Return to Competitive Cricket in KCA’s T20 Event . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.