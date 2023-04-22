Two still in critical condition after plane crashes into house southwest of Montreal

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police say two people are in critical condition after a small plane crashed into a home southwest of Montreal on Friday night.

The small plane crashed into a private residence in St-Remi around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities say two men in their 30s were taken to hospital where they remain in critical condition today.

No one on the ground was injured.

Police say the plane hit a home, hydroelectric lines and a parked vehicle before hitting a second home in a residential neighbourhood in the town about 45 kilometres south west of Montreal.

Major crimes detectives from the police force will collaborate with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada to determine the cause of the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press