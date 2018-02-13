Two sponsors pulled ads from WEEI after host's racist bit mocking Tom Brady's agent

Boston radio station WEEI may have suspended host Christian Fauria for using a stereotypical Asian accent to mock Tom Brady’s agent, but that wasn’t enough for some of their sponsors. At least two companies have suspended their advertising at the station due to the incident, according to the Boston Globe.

Comcast and the City of Boston Credit Union are have pulled out of their campaigns after Fauria mocked Brady’s agent, Don Yee, by using a stereotypical Asian accent. Fauria received a five-day suspension from the station for his actions.

Comcast did not directly address the reason it pulled support, but the City of Boston Credit Union made it clear it was at least partially due to Fauria’s conduct, according to the Boston Globe.

The incident and others “have made it clear that the culture of the station is not reflective of our values of inclusion, acceptance and mutual respect,” Dan Waltz, president of the City of Boston Credit Union, said in a statement. “We have a responsibility to our diverse membership to spend their advertising dollars responsibly and cannot support what is, in our opinion, the hateful and divisive content that seems to have become a matter of course at WEEI.”

The “and others” above likely refers to an incident in late January where one of the station’s hosts called Brady’s five-year-old daughter a pissant. That host, Alex Reimer, was also suspended by the station.

WEEI is no stranger to controversy. The station has had ads pulled in the past after controversial or unacceptable comments from their on-air talent. While the actions of both Comcast and the City of Boston Credit Union speak loudly, it’s tough to expect WEEI to change course given its history.

Christian Fauria was suspended for mocking an Asian accent on WEEI. (AP Photo)

Chris Cwik