Two Sisters, 2 and 7, Die After Christmas Tree Sparks California House Fire: 'Cherished Angels'

"There's no amount of money, there's no amount of valuables that can bring back my children," Akeem Isom said

Go Fund Me Sisters Aalijah (L) and Annie Isom

A California house fire reportedly caused by a Christmas tree claimed the lives of two sisters, aged 2 and 7.

The tragedy occurred in Barstow on Dec. 14, according to a news release by the Barstow Fire Protection District. Authorities said that first responders were dispatched to the 2500 block of St. Lawrence Street following a report of a house fire with children trapped inside.

“Initial crews were met with a challenging situation, as heavy fire and smoke conditions engulfed the residence,” per the news release. “Despite the difficult circumstances, firefighters took immediate action engaging in two separate rescues.”

The statement continued: “Firefighters jumped through two separate bedroom windows to locate and rescue the trapped children. They successfully handed the children out of the windows to Barstow Police Officers, who rushed them to waiting ambulances.”

PEOPLE reached out to the Barstow Fire Protection District for additional information Tuesday.

However, one of the children, later identified via local CW affiliate KTLA, as Aalijah Isom, 2, eventually died of her injuries, according to authorities. Her sister, who was identified by the family’s GoFundMe page as Annie, 7, was airlifted to the UC Irvine burn facility in Orange County but later died.

The family also said that Annie’s organs were donated.

The Barstow Police Department and the San Bernardino County Arson Investigators are investigating the cause of the blaze, said authorities.

Aalijah and Annie are the daughters of Charmon and Akeem Isom, who also share four other children.

"You run and you try to do as much as you can," Charmon Isom recalled, via Fox affiliate KTTV. "Bust windows, run in, try and get in, try and get under the fire. I have [first-degree] burns on my feet from trying to get in there."

At the time of the fire, which, KTTV reported, was sparked by the family’s Christmas tree, the smoke detectors in the home were not working.

A community vigil was held Saturday in memory of the two girls. "There's no amount of money, there's no amount of valuables that can bring back my children," Akeem said during the event, per KTTV.

The Isoms’ GoFundMe will pay for Aalijah and Annie’s funeral expenses,as well as a new home for the family and other needs. As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe has so far raised more than $16,000.

“Baby Aalijah, the youngest and the heart of the family, was a joyful, beautiful baby girl. Her older siblings watched over her, played with her, and created cherished memories of fun-filled days. Little Annie, a vivacious spirit, had an affinity for TikTok, adding a touch of joy and laughter to their lives,” read the fundraiser description, which called the two girls “cherished angels.”

“Our community's strength lies in its ability to come together in times of need. Let us join hands to lift our family from the depths of despair, offering us a chance to rebuild and find solace amidst the ruins.”



