Two shot in Hillsborough, another person killed in Durham: Weekly homicide tracker

Last week, one woman was fatally stabbed in a suspected domestic incident in Wake Forest.

The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun now list the Triangle’s most recent homicides online on Mondays in this new weekly roundup.

An interactive map, a searchable database, and links to our stories provide details on each death and the status of the investigation.

We are reassessing how we report homicides and violent crime.

▪ We want to rely less, especially on initial stories, on official sources alone.

▪ We want to emphasize trends and tell more about those killed and those affected by loss and violence in their communities.

▪ We want to create time in our reporters’ schedules to go deeper in search of better stories.

To do this, we may forgo separate stories on deaths when there is little information and sometimes not even a victim’s name.

The new homicide tracker, however, will include all violent deaths. (See below.) With the map, you can hover on a dot, learn the basic details and see the location of all homicides. With the database, you will be able to search for incidents by name.

Know that as you do this, we are working to learn more about each case, about the victim and the ripples their death has in the community.

If you know one of the victims of the homicides listed below and would like to tell their story, please contact reporters Colleen Hammond at chammond@newsobserver.com or Aaron Sánchez-Guerra at asanchezguerra@newsobserver.com

These are the homicides in the Triangle from Sept. 11- 17.

Raleigh homicides

No new homicides were reported in Raleigh between Sept. 11-17.

Durham homicides

Date: Sept. 16

Victim: Aaron Parker

Ages: 30

Locations: 2200 block of NC Highway 54

Arrest: None

What we know:

One man was shot and killed on the 2200 block of NC Highway 54. around 1:38 a.m. Saturday. Police said this appeared to be an “isolated incident.” Parker was with multiple other people when he was shot, who drove him to the nearest hospital where he later died. No arrest has been made as of Monday morning.

Story continues

Read more:

Wake County homicides

No new homicides were reported in Wake County between Sept. 11-17.

Orange County homicides

Date: Sept. 13

Victim: Unknown adult male

Ages: 20

Locations: 200 block of West Orange Street

Arrest: None

What we know:

A 20-year-old man from Durham and an 18-year-old woman from Hillsborough were both shot on the 200 block of West Orange Street on the evening of Sept. 13. Both were taken to Duke University Hospital, where the man died. No arrest has been made as of Monday morning.

Read more:

Database editor David Raynor contributed to this report.