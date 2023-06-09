Two shot dead outside strip club after robbery turns violent, Texas cops say

An early morning robbery outside of a strip club turned violent, leaving two dead and one injured, Texas police said.

Three men in their 30s drove to a strip club in Houston shortly before 2 a.m. on June 9, local police said in a news conference.

“They were intoxicated trying to get into the establishment and they were denied entry,” Chandra Hatcher, an assistant police chief, said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

As they walked back to their car, two men approached them, demanding money, police said.

When the trio refused, the two men opened fire, striking all three of them, before the gunmen fled the area, according to Hatcher.

Responding officers found the victims surrounded by bullet casings.

One of the men died at the scene, and another, who had sustained several gunshot wounds, later died in the hospital, police said.

The third victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, adding that they are gathering evidence, including nearby surveillance footage and shell casings found at the scene.

The names of victims have not been released.

23-year-old shot and killed leaves ‘legacy of generosity,’ Michigan loved ones say

Boater dies after bystanders rush to get his head above water in Georgia lake, cops say

Woman dies trying to stop teen from falling off ledge on California trail, cops say