Two Sheng Siong supermarkets among six more places visited by COVID-19 cases

New World Centre (Photo: Google Streetview)

SINGAPORE – Six more places have been added to the list of public venues visited by confirmed community cases during their infectious period.

In a media release on Saturday (13 June), the Ministry of Health listed The Poiz Centre along Upper Serangoon Road, Sheng Siong Supermarket in New World Centre along Jalan Berseh, Sheng Siong Supermarket at 301 Geylang Road, 18 Marsiling Lane – a HDB block – and Boon Lay Shopping Centre.

It also included Geylang Serai Market, visited in this instance from 7.30am to 8am on 4 June, which was also visited on different dates and times previously.

Public places visited by cases in the community during infectious period, published 13 June (Table: Ministry of Health)

The MOH said that “as a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit”. They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

It added that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

First published on 25 May, the list – which excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport – will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis or one incubation period.

