Two second half goals see Manchester City come from behind to defeat Aston Villa

Two second half goals helped Manchester City to come from behind and defeat Aston Villa 2-1 at The Joie Stadium this afternoon.

Gabi Nunes fired Aston Villa into a surprise first half lead but Lauren Hemp got Manchester City back into the game just after the hour. Hemp then turned provider for Jill Roord as she netted the winning goal 20 minutes from time.

Last season’s Barclays Women’s Super League’s top goalscorer, Khadija Shaw, almost opened the scoring for the hosts when she connected with a corner kick delivery but the ball was caught by visiting keeper Sabrina D’Angelo.

It was then Aston Villa who opened the scoring in style. Kirsty Hanson progressed down the wing and crossed the ball to Gabi Nunes, who impressively flicked it into the back of the net.

Manchester City went close to an equaliser through Roord. A beautiful ball was sent across goal by Hemp, but Roord could not get a foot to it as it went just past the post.

The Cityzens finally got their goal 17 minutes into the second half through Hemp. The forward received the ball from a cross and she looped a shot over her shoulder and into the roof of the net.

Roord then added her name to the scoresheet. She received a pass from Hemp, controlled the ball and sent a powerful strike into the bottom corner of the net.

Aston Villa tried to respond but they couldn’t get back into the game and Manchester City signed-off for the international window with a 2-1 win.

After the international break, Manchester City travel to Crystal Palace while Aston Villa play host to Liverpool.