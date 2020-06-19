Two schools evacuated by the RCMP over 'suspicious messaging' in Kamloops, B.C.

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Two schools have been evacuated in Kamloops, B.C, after the RCMP say "suspicious messaging" was found written on the exterior of David Thompson Elementary.

The school along with Westsyde Elementary have been evacuated by police.

The RCMP says several homes in the area of Pine Springs Road have also been evacuated.

It's unclear what messaging has been written on the school, but Kamloops RCMP say more information is forthcoming.

