Two Russian soldiers die and 28 are in hospital ‘after being fed poisoned pies’

A woman walks between residential houses that were destroyed during shelling in a settlement outside Kharkiv (REUTERS)

Two Russian soldiers have died after eating “poisoned” pies that had been gifted to them by Ukrainian citizens, a Ukrainian intelligence agency has claimed.

The soldiers from Russia’s 3rd Motor Rifle Division died immediately after eating the delicacies served by residents in Izium near Kharkiv, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

A further 28 Russian troops are in intensive care, with hundreds more suffering “severe illnesses” after drinking poisoned alcohol of “unknown origin”.

The agency said: “Ukrainians resist the occupiers by all available means. According to available information, local residents of the Izium district (Kharkiv region) ‘treated’ Russians from the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation with poisoned pies.

“As a result, two occupiers died at once, another 28 were taken to the intensive care unit. Their current state is being clarified.

“About 500 more servicemen of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation are in hospitals due to severe alcohol poisoning of unknown origin.”

Officials said the Russian government is writing off these cases as "non-combat losses."

The agency added that Ukrainian civilians were resisting the Russian forces by all available means.

Izium is expected to see more combat in the coming weeks as it’s understood Putin is regrouping his troops for battles in eastern Ukraine.

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have died and over 4 million have fled the country since Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of the country on February 24. His army has failed to achieve its key military objectives amid logistical issues, low morale and fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Nato estimates that Russia has lost 7,000 to 15,000 soldiers in the conflict.

On Saturday, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar claimed Ukrainian forces had retaken the entire Kyiv region from Russian troops.

Ms Malyar said the area around the capital had been “liberated” amid mounting evidence that Russian troops were withdrawing from the region after suffering heavy casualties.

She wrote on Facebook: “Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the whole Kyiv region - is liberated from the invader.”