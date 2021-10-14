Two rounds of 'significant' moisture set to slam the B.C. coasts

Vancouver is still on its quest for a 15°C day in October, while Toronto hasn't recorded a day cooler than 15°C.

Even though the temperature pattern has been pretty peculiar across Canada, the precipitation story is a classic tale for B.C. in the middle of October.

Thursday will feature showers, yes, but consider this the appetizer. Friday and into Saturday, two slugs of significant moisture slam into coastal regions. By Saturday evening, over 100 mm of rainfall is likely to accumulate for some of those nestled below the North Shore mountains.

rainacccum

The freezing level has that classic roller-coaster vibe going on; it's easy to spot the warmer frontal system this weekend: that'll dash snowfall chances at the three local Vancouver ski hills, Cypress, Grouse and Seymour.

freeze

At higher terrain, near the peak of Whistler, it’ll be mostly a snow event, with upwards of 50 cm is forecast across the higher mountainous terrain.

snowaccum

As for winds, they’ll gust their way below severe criteria, but a few gusts might clock close to 70 km/h through the Strait of Georgia. 40-60 km/h will be the typical wind speed along the water with these particular frontal systems. Enough for a rocky ferry ride, but unlikely to cancel sailings.