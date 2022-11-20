Malaysia's nationalist block closer to forming government

·4 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s next government appeared to be leaning to the religious right as a coalition of Malay nationalists won support of an influential bloc on Sunday after tightly fought general elections failed to produce a clear winner. The nation’s king still has to approve any deal.

The unprecedented hung parliament after Saturday’s divisive polls saw the rise of the the Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. It stunned many Malaysians who had hoped for stability and unity after political turmoil that has seen three prime ministers since 2018 polls.

Muhyiddin’s alliance was an underdog that enjoyed an unexpected surge of votes with 73 out of 222 parliamentary seats. Its hard-line ally is the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, the biggest winner with a haul of 49 seats — more than double what it won in 2018. Known as PAS, it touts Sharia, rules three states and is now the single largest party. Its rise has stoked fears of greater Islamization in the country.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist multiethnic alliance topped the race with 82 federal seats, but fell far short of the 112 needed for a majority.

In negotiations Sunday, Muhyiddin’s coalition edged closer to a victory after securing the backing of a political bloc in Sarawak, a state on Borneo island, that won 22 seats. He still needs a nod from another key player, the long-ruling United Malays National Organization, to muster a majority.

The arrangement, if confirmed by the king, means that Muhyiddin will return as prime minister.

UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he hasn't held any talks with Muhyiddin on the formation of a government. He said candidates from his National Front alliance have signed a pledge to give him the mandate to decide on any political cooperation.

Zahid, who has come under pressure to resign after UMNO's second drubbing at the polls, warned that any members who violated party rules will be sacked and will have to vacate their parliamentary seat under a new law that bans switching of parties.

His statement came amid a split in the once-powerful alliance that had ruled Malaysia since independence from Britain until corruption scandals brought it down in 2018 . It won only 3 0 seats in its worst-ever performance as many Malays opted for Muhyiddin’s bloc, which has touted itself as a “caring, clean and stable” alternative.

Anwar reiterated Sunday that he had sufficient support from lawmakers for a simple majority but refused to divulge details until King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah gives his approval. The king’s role is largely ceremonial in Malaysia, but he appoints the person he believes has majority support in Parliament as prime minister.

“With the level of support, I am confident I will be given the chance to lead this country," he said.

The palace said in a statement that Sultan Abdullah asked political chiefs to submit their choice for prime minister and for the alliance that will be formed for a parliamentary majority by Monday. The monarch said his decision will be final as he urged Malaysians to accept the outcome to ensure a stable government.

“This election had reinforced identity politics. Given that no party has outright majority, the newly formed coalition government will need to unite the nation,” said Amir Fareed Rahim, director of strategy at public affairs at political risk consultancy KRA Group.

Many rural Malays, who form two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million people — which includes large minorities of ethnic Chinese and Indians — fear they may lose their rights with greater pluralism under Anwar’s alliance. This, together with corruption in UMNO, has benefited Muhyiddin’s bloc.

Among other key election losers was two-time former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who at 97 is leading a separate Malay movement. He suffered a shocking defeat to the National Alliance.

Muhyiddin took power in March 2020, defecting from Anwar’s alliance and joining hands with the UMNO-led coalition in a move that triggered the government’s collapse. The partnership was beset by infighting and he resigned after 17 months.

Eileen Ng, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Buffalo snowstorm: More snow expected for Niagara Falls, Toronto over weekend

    In Niagara Falls, another 15-30 cm of snow is expected on Saturday night. Tomorrow, the winds shift and might bring the snow to the north end of Toronto, which hasn’t seen much snow as of yet. Chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell reports from Niagara.

  • Malaysia Latest: Anwar Confident He Will Have a Chance to Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he had the numbers to form government and that he would get a chance to lead the Southeast Asian country after the weekend vote produced the first-ever hung parliament.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMusk Says Trump Will Be Reinstated on Twitter After Poll WinMalaysia Latest: BN Denies Talks With Muhyiddin on GovernmentTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own Platfor

  • Arizona county board delays certifying election results

    PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week's vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state's 2020 election results throw

  • Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir loses seat in first election defeat in 53 years

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad suffered his first election defeat in 53 years on Saturday in a blow that could mark the end of a seven-decade political career. Mahathir, 97, who served as Malaysia's prime minister for more than two decades in two stints, failed to retain his parliamentary seat in the Langkawi island constituency, coming in fourth in a five-cornered fight. The seat was won by Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah, a candidate from the Perikatan alliance, which is led by another former prime minister, Muhyiddin Yassin.

  • Sheriff: Baltimore man used kids as shield in shootout in Georgia

    A man wanted in Baltimore County was shot during a standoff late Wednesday night with Georgia deputies, after using his children as a shield, authorities said. Kevin McCardell, 33, of Baltimore, was shot after a five-hour standoff at an apartment in Waynesboro, Georgia, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. for a domestic violence incident in which the victim reported she had escaped her apartment after she was assaulted and held against her will. The sheriff's office said deputies arrived around 10:30 p.m. at the apartment to conduct a welfare check on the children. The sheriff's office said McCardell shot at deputies twice while standing at the door holding his two children.

  • Equatorial Guinea leader poised to extend 43 years in power

    MALABO, Equatorial Guinea (AP) — Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Africa’s longest-serving ruler, was poised Sunday to extend his 43 years in power in the oil-rich country after only two opposition candidates decided to run against him. Fourteen of the country’s opposition parties have joined an alliance with Obiang's authoritarian regime, which critics have long accused of intimidation, torture and corruption. Those critics also point to questionable official results f

  • COP27: What have global leaders done on climate change in 2022?

    With a historic agreement signed off at COP27, have nations kept their promises from the last UN climate summit?

  • Malaysia's old party, Mahathir, lose ground to poll rivals

    KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's graft-tainted coalition that had ruled the country for decades was losing ground to rival Malay blocs but could still return to power depending on post-election alliances, according to partial results Sunday from general elections. Among other key election losers was two-time former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who at 97 is leading a separate Malay movement. The alliance led by the United Malays National Organization, which ruled Malaysia since indepe

  • Explainer-What to expect as Malaysia's split election leaves scramble to form govt

    Malaysia's political leaders were scrambling to form a coalition government on Sunday after an election produced an unprecedented hung parliament, with no group able to claim a majority. Longtime opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin each said they could form a government with support from other parties, whom they did not identify. Muhyiddin said he hoped to conclude talks by Sunday afternoon, although negotiations could take days.

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract. Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023. Since joining the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo had provided needed left-handed power for New York and h

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”