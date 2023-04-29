Two restaurants closed; rat droppings observed in latest Fort Worth health inspections

Two restaurants were closed and rat droppings were observed in the latest Fort Worth health inspections, according to city data.

There were 86 inspections from April 2 to April 22.

No restaurant received over 30 demerits. Restaurants receiving more than 30 demerits are required to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

Azle Grocery Mart & Deli, at 2424 Azle Ave., received 25 demerits and was closed. Inspectors observed rodent droppings, hamburger meat being thawed on the counter, and food not being held at proper temperatures.

Stop N Save at 1151 E. Seminary Drive received 23 demerits and was closed for not having hot water.

Four restaurants received high demerit scores of 25 and over:

Sunny Food Mart #5, 4600 Sycamore School Road, 29

Azle Grocery Mart & Deli, 25

East Food Mart, 2740 Sandy Lane, 25

Ximena’s Taqueria, 12400 South Freeway, 25

Big Apple Cafe, 14200 Trinity Blvd., receiving 11 demerits, was the only restaurant to have a follow-up inspection.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for April 2nd - April 22nd, 2023. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.