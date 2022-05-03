Two residential developments would further diversify housing in O’Fallon

Lynn Venhaus
·5 min read

Proposals for a senior living and memory care facility and downtown townhomes continue to advance through regular channels for final approval at the Monday, May 16, O’Fallon City Council meeting.

Hampton Manor plans for 81 units in a 66,481-square foot building on nearly 20-acres on the northwest corner of Kyle Road and Lincoln Avenue have been presented by Shahid Imran of Premier Assisted Living (Build Senior Living).

Jeff Holland of H&L Builders has proposed to construct seven Cincotta State Street Townhomes — to be located on the corner of W. State and N. Cherry streets — that would be 11,571 square-foot residences with a detached 3,376 square foot seven-unit garage.

Hampton Manor senior living

The Hampton Manor property is a vacant, wooded, and agricultural parcel, zoned planned community business district on 4 acres and planned agricultural on 15.97 acres.

Planner Mary Kennedy told the Planning Commission that 5.54 acres would be used for the building, with interior courtyards for residents. Plans are for 27 one-bedroom units, 23 studios, 4 two-bedroom and 27 memory care.

Further investigation will be done to reduce the impact to the tributary of Engle Creek. Marsha Maller, a representative for Imran, discussed landscaping and drainage with the planning commission. She said low traffic demand would not be as impactful as higher use would be.

Nearby residents of Illini Trails and Nolan Creek at Lincoln Farms expressed concerns about increased traffic, possible littering, lighting of the building and the parking lot, creek erosion and the subdivision stormwater system.

Maller said a third-party engineering firm would review drainage to make sure the plans met the city’s requirements.

Kennedy said staff recommended detention facilities shall be designed to avoid additional impact to the tributary of Engle Creek.

The staff has also recommended site lighting be designed to reduce the impact on surrounding neighborhoods and consider timers so they are dimmed during sleeping hours.

Kennedy said the department evaluated the development based on the 2040 Master Plan, and found it diversified the housing stock, created alternatives to vehicular roadway connections with the shared use trail along Kyle Road and provided additional healthcare jobs within the community.

However, she said the project would likely inhibit small commercial gathering places and amenities from being developed there in the future, which are integral elements of the Neighborhood District designation.

Townhomes downtown

Holland’s townhomes would require rezoning of 202, 206 and 210 West State Street to a planned community business district.

Staff has recommended approval, with conditions to dedicate .07 acres as park land, and all landscaping, exterior lighting, and signage must comply with the applicable codes without variances.

The council approved both projects on first reading Monday, May 2.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Phase 2 Improvements

The council approved first reading of an ordinance authorizing an increase to the amount of funds the city can borrow from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Water Pollution Control Loan Program.

This is necessary because Phase 2 of the Wastewater Treatment Plan project construction bid came in at $14,244,000 last month, and the IEPA had recommended adding in 3% contingencies for an additional $427,320. In addition, the construction engineering contract is for $936,815. This brings the total to $15,608,135.

The city had previously approved a loan agreement with the IEPA for $14 million to fund the project, therefore needs to amend the current ordinance. The recommendation is to raise the amount to $16 million. The current sewer rate ordinance will generate the required revenue to fund the payment associated with the 20-year loan. The current rate on the loan is 1.11%.

Additional council action

In other action, the council approved paying River City Construction $14,244,000 for the wastewater treatment facility improvements in Phase 2.

This includes installation of sludge dewatering facility with screw presses, conversion of existing package plant into a digester, and the installation of filters to reduce phosphorus effluent levels.

Currently, the plant uses two sludge ponds to handle the sludge production at the plant. These ponds are cleaned out annually by land applying the sludge onto farm fields. The plant does not currently have a phosphorus limit, but the IEPA has notified the city a limit will be added to the next permit.

The goals are to eliminate the need to land apply sludge by dewatering the sludge so it can be accepted in a landfill and to the phosphorus levels in the treatment plant effluent to comply with IEPA regulations.

Construction engineering services will be needed once the project begins. The council approved an agreement with HMG Engineers for the wastewater treatment improvements in Phase 2 construction phase services not to exceed $936,815.00.

Public Works Projects

The council agreed to pay Haier Plumbing and Heating $1,205,334,000 for the Union Hill water main replacement project.

The existing watermain along Union Hill Road is a 16-inch ductile iron main that has had numerous main breaks and needs to be replaced. The section of this project along Meckfessel, North Point, and Lincoln Trail will create a needed redundant feed in O’Fallon’s system.

Plans for minor subdivision The Reserves of Timber Ridge Phase 2D to be subdivided into two lots moved forward, to be located on the south side of the cul-de-sac on Ashton Falls Drive and will include properties known as Outlot E, Outlot F, and a portion of 1190 Pausch Road.

The council also moved forward with a rezoning request from Thinh Nguyen of Fancy Nails at 820 W. State St. to be a planned office to allow the conversion of a single-family residence to a nail salon offering manicures, pedicures, and waxing services. Two homes are currently on the property and the other will remain residential.

Reappointments were also OK’d: Kevin “Kip” Adkins for a two-year term expiring in 2024 on the police pension board; and Bob Dunn, Randy Ellis, Robert Kueker, and Casey Scharven for three-year terms expiring June 3, 2025, on the planning commission.

