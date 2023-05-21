Two renowned builders team up to offer villa, single-family living in scenic western Shawnee and Lenexa

Just how popular is Bristol Highlands’ winning combination of a prime location in western Johnson County, beautifully built homes by some of the area’s best builders and welcoming price points?

When the development team introduced two new single-family home neighborhoods as part of Bristol Highlands North, they celebrated an immediate win.

“The day that we opened the Estates in Bristol Highland North, we wrote our first contract for a custom-built home,” said Brandi Jones, who markets Bristol Highlands with Karen Campbell for Weichert, Realtors Welch & Company. “That homeowner will be moving in this summer!”

Bristol Highlands North includes the Estates, which features larger homesites and homes priced from the low $900,000s. The primary builders are Don Julian Builders and J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, although a select number of homesites can be purchased for buyers to work with an outside builder.

Single-family homes are also available in the Manors, with prices ranging from the low $700,000s to the mid-$900,000s. Several homes have already been sold in the Manors and residents will begin moving in this summer. The building team, including Don Julian, J.S. Robinson, New Mark Homes, Rob Washam Homes, and Chris George Custom Homes, is hard at work on speculative homes that give buyers flexible move-in timelines. Occupancy starts as early as this summer ranging into the next several months.

Part of Bristol Highlands’ appeal is the variety of homes available in the community, which serves a wider array of homeowners. In Lenexa-located Bristol Highlands South, the ease of hassle-free villa living awaits with an enticing selection of both detached and twin villa homes. Low monthly fees include lawn care, snow removal, and trash and recycling removal.

Prices in Bristol Highlands South start in the mid-$500,000s for twin villas and upper $600,000s for single villas. Multiple villa homes are move-in ready, while others are in varying stages of construction ranging from 60-day completion to six months.

In addition, the Bristol Highlands team is in the final prep to launch the second phase of Bristol Highlands South, which introduces an incredible line-up of homesites to the community.

“We thought our lots in phase 1 were gorgeous, but phase 2 has some even more fantastic locations,” Jones said. “We’re already collecting names of interested buyers and anticipate that these new homesites will sell quickly.”

Once the second phase is open, Lambie Homes will be the exclusive twin-villa builder. The Lambie Homes team brings more than 40 years of experience to each build job and has earned a well-deserved reputation for extraordinary quality, exemplary customer service and impeccable attention to detail. Reservations are now being accepted in this second phase.

Explore Bristol Highlands and you’ll notice a resort-style amenities complex beginning to take shape. With an anticipated opening of summer 2025, community amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool with zero-entry, sports courts, cabanas, a playground, and ample green space.

Until then, homeowners can make the most of a prime western Shawnee location that’s less than 10 minutes to the Lenexa City Center, a bustling haven of recreation, dining, shopping and more. Shawnee Mission Park is also nearby, as is another favorite hiking destination: Black Hook Park.

Sports enthusiasts have plenty of options, too, from nearby baseball fields and sports complexes to Canyon Farms Golf Club and its on-premises restaurant, Silo Modern Farmhouse, a favorite destination for foodies throughout the Kansas City metro area.

Families living in Bristol Highlands are served by the DeSoto School District. And with access to several major highways almost at your doorstep, you can easily navigate throughout the metro area. One example: Jones timed a trip from Bristol Highlands to the Country Club Plaza for a prospective buyer and made the trip in less than 30 minutes.

Try it yourself! Make plans to visit Bristol Highlands to tour the community, see the construction in progress and visit the new model homes in the Estates and the Manors, both of which (along with several villa homes) received awards in this year’s Spring Parade of Homes. Visit BristolHighlandsKC.com and start planning your next chapter in idyllic Shawnee.

Bristol Highlands

Prices: Villa homes from the mid-$500,000s; single-family homes from the $600,000s

Location: 83rd Street and Monticello Road, Shawnee, Kan.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Contact: Brandi Jones or Karen Campbell at 913-210-8900

Website: BristolHighlandsKC.com