Two red cards as Wallabies upset All Blacks in final Bledisloe Cup Test

The Wallabies have bounced back from last week’s record 43-5 humiliation to the All Blacks, stunning their trans-Tasman rivals 24-22 in Saturday night’s chaotic and controversial Bledisloe Cup finale.

Australia chipped away from the boot of Reece Hodge to put Dave Rennie’s side ahead 17-15 with 10 minutes to play at Suncorp Stadium, before Taniela Tupou ran over in the 75th minute and Hodge added the extras.

The All Blacks refused to lie down, Tupou Vaa’i scoring his first Test try with a minute on the clock but, even after Jordie Barrett’s conversion, could not close the deficit in a game featuring two controversial red cards, one yellow and a whole lot of stoppages.