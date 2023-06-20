CP NewsAlert: Search-and-rescue operation ongoing after RCAF helicopter crash

PETAWAWA, Ont. — The Canadian military says the search-and-rescue operation to locate two people missing since a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter crashed overnight near Garrison Petawawa in eastern Ontario is still ongoing.

Earlier, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters he had spoken with Gen. Wayne Eyre, chief of the defence staff, to express condolences for the members "who've been killed" and promised a "thorough investigation" into the crash.

The Prime Minister's Office offered no immediate explanation for why Trudeau said the military personnel had been killed in his English remarks to reporters.

The Canadian Press