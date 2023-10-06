Two rail companies tell customers 'do not travel' to and from Scotland as Met Office warns of heavy rain

Two rail companies have advised customers not to travel to and from Scotland tomorrow, with Met Office weather warnings in place for heavy rain.

Avanti West Coast told customers there would be "no services north of Preston, and as a result other services across the network will be significantly delayed".

TransPennine Express cited the conditions and told customers not to travel on any of their routes to Scotland.

"Due to heavy rainfall forecast tomorrow in parts of Scotland we're advising customers do not travel on services to and from Scotland," TransPennine Express said.

While ScotRail warned there will be "significant disruption to services" following an amber weather warning by the Met Office for heavy rain.

They said some of their routes would be suspended due to the conditions.

"Customers are advised that they should travel only when necessary, to expect delays, and to check their journey before travelling by keeping an eye on our website, app, or social media feeds for live updates," ScotRail added.

The amber weather warning for heavy rain is in place in Scotland from the early hours of Saturday until Sunday morning, mostly affecting central regions.

While a yellow weather alert, warning of "heavy and persistent rain" is in place for much of Scotland until 6am on Sunday.

It comes as authorities in Scotland issued fresh flood warnings ahead of the "major rainfall event".

Between 150mm (six inches) and 180mm (eight inches) of rain is forecast for parts of the Highlands, Network Rail said.

Ruth Ellis, flood duty manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), said: "A major rainfall event is expected, bringing significant prolonged heavy rain throughout Saturday over the Southern Highlands and western Central Belt, with more heavy rain in the north on Sunday.

"As a result, we're likely to see extensive river and surface water flooding impacts across those areas. Danger to life, widespread property flooding, flooding of roads and disruption to infrastructure is possible.

"We would advise people living and working in the affected areas to consider any steps they need to take now to be prepared for flooding impacts and consider whether their journey is necessary."

Network Rail issued a similar warning in a statement on its website, saying the West Highland Line, Highland Mainline and the lines to Helensburgh and Balloch would be "severely affected".

Some lines will be closed, and others will have speed restrictions, the statement said, meaning a revised timetable will operate on most of the rest of the Scotland's railways.

ScotRail said in a statement, people should "plan ahead and pay close attention to all travel advice", urging them to "stay clear of any floodwater and consider making a flood plan for their homes or business".

The conditions will be a sharp contrast to southern and central England, which will see fine and dry weather, forecasters say, with temperatures as high as 25C (77F) by Sunday afternoon.