Two previously unseen Canaletto paintings expected to fetch £12m in London auction

'The Molo, with the Piazzetta and the Doge’s Palace, from the Bacino', one of the two Canaletto works up for sale

A pair of previously unseen Venetian masterpieces by Giovanni Antonio Canal, the titan of vedute painting, are expected to fetch as much as £12 million when they go up for auction in London.

The paintings – titled: Venice: The Mouth of the Grand Canal from the East; and The Molo, with the Piazzetta and the Doge’s Palace, from the Bacino – will be displayed in public for the first time in New York on Thursday as part of a world tour of the works by the auction house Christie’s.

Painted by the artist most commonly known as Canaletto in about 1734, they are being offered from a private UK collection, and after exhibitions in New York and Paris will be sold in London this Christmas.

“Both pictures are of classic views which were inevitably in considerable demand with Canaletto’s patrons,” said Francis Russell, the deputy chairman of Christie’s UK.

'Venice: The Mouth of the Grand Canal from the East'

“He had a genius for recalibrating his compositions, subtly varying his angles of vision and invariably completely revising both his boats and his figures. Previously unknown to scholars, these masterpieces exemplify Canaletto’s work at the height of his career.”

Their calibre is comparable to the great sequence of views on the Grand Canal now in the Royal Collection, and the celebrated series at Woburn Abbey, Christie’s said.

Like most of Canaletto’s work in the period, the two canvases were almost certainly painted for an English patron for whom Joseph Smith, the merchant, collector and later consul in Venice, acted as agent.

Records survive of the payments that John Russell, fourth Duke of Bedford, made between 1734 and 1736 to Smith’s brother, the London agent John Smith, for the celebrated Canaletto series at Woburn.

It has been suggested by Charles Beddington, a dealer and agent in old master paintings, that these pictures were components of the set of four canvases commissioned in 1733 by Elizabeth Countess of Essex, the Duke of Bedford’s sister.

Her husband, William Capel, the third Earl of Essex, was appointed British ambassador in Turin in 1732.