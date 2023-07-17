Two police officers injured following crash Sunday night in Kansas City

Two Kansas City police officers were injured in a crash late Sunday.

Officers responded around 11:12 p.m. near 75th and Holmes streets, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Two officers were traveling westbound on 75th with lights and sirens on to assist with a felony car check, Becchina said.

The police vehicle entered the intersection, when it was struck by a red Nissan Frontier that was traveling south on Holmes.

Both officers were transported to a hospital in serious condition but are currently stable. The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

An investigation into hte crash is ongoing.