Two police and member of public shot dead in Australia, with gunmen still at large

Two police officers and a member of the public have been killed in eastern Australia, with the gunmen still on the run.

Queensland Police were called to a house in rural Wieambilla, around 270km (168 miles) west of Brisbane, at 4.45pm local time on Monday.

The state force’s commissioner Katarina Carroll said: “We are an organisation in mourning tonight.”

She told the media that four officers attended the property in response to a missing person call. Two were shot dead at the scene and a third was taken to hospital with a “bullet graze,” while the fourth police officer managed to escape but needed treatment.

Terrible scenes in Wieambilla and a heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. My condolences to all who are grieving tonight – Australia mourns with you. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 12, 2022

No further information has been provided about the member of the public who was shot but Ms Carroll said this was an “active event”.

It is suspected that there was more than one gunman, according to respected publication The Australian.

Ms Carroll added: “While we are yet to learn the full extent of what has occurred today, we do know this event is extraordinarily distressing on many levels.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the officers’ families, friends and colleagues. Our thoughts are with them during this extremely difficult time.

“Those officers paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep our community safe. It is, sadly, a reminder of the unpredictable nature of policing and the incredible dangers our officers face while protecting our community.”

As of 1.30pm UK time, the gunman was still on the run. The assailant is said to have taken police communication equipment, allowing them to track police movements as the search continued.

A police emergency declaration remained in place on Monday evening for the Wieambilla area, where residents were told to stay indoors until further notice.

Specialist police were also deployed.

The area is sparsely populated and has several large properties and gas fields.