Six feared dead as World War II bomber and fighter plane involved in midair collision at Dallas airshow

Six flight crew members are feared dead after a historic World War II heavy bomber and fighter plane were involved in a midair collision during a Dallas airshow.

Authorities say that the accident occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas event at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas on Saturday afternoon.

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1.20 pm, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Currently we do not have information on the status of the flight crews as emergency responders are working the accident,” Leah Block, a spokesperson for Commemorative Air Force, told ABC News.

Ms Block told the news network that she believes there were five crew members on the B-17 and one aboard the P-63. No paying cutomers were onboard the Houston based plane at the time.

An ABC News producer tweeted that all six people oboard the two planes “are feared to be dead” following the incident.

Videos that emerged later from witnesses appeared to show the two planes crashed into each other in the skies over the airport as they flew together.

And another Twitter user added: “Witnessed it as well. It was a B-17 and a P-63. Absolutely awful to witness.”

The three-day event was being held in honour of Veteran’s Day, which took place on Friday.

The Dallas Police Department says that Dallas Fire and Rescue is responding to the incident which took place southwest of the city.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB will in charge of the probe.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter to comment on the “tragedy” in Dallas.

“Planes collide during air show at Dallas Executive Airport. The Texas Dept. of Public Safety, Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Texas Dept. of Transportation are assisting local officials in responding to this tragedy.”

“The videos are heartbreaking,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wrote on Twitter.

The B-17, a huge four-engine bomber, was a mainstay of US air power during World War II. The Kingcobra, a U fighter plane, was used mostly by Soviet forces during the conflict.

Only a handful of B-17s remain and mainly feature at ar shows or museums, acoridng to Boeing.

In 2011, 11 people were killed in Reno, Nevada, when a P-51 Mustang crashed into spectators. In 2019, a bomber crashed in Hartford, Connecticut, killing seven people.

The NTSB said then that it had investigated 21 accidents since 1982 involving World War II-era bombers, resulting in 23 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.