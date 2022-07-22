Two Placer County teens, 18 and 16, killed in speed-related crash on Highway 193, CHP says

An 18-year-old driver and his 16-year-old passenger were killed after striking a tree Thursday night along Highway 193 in Placer County, in what California Highway Patrol officials believe to be a speed-related incident.

The vehicle, a 2010 Mini Cooper, caught fire following the crash, the CHP Auburn office said in a Friday morning news release.

The Mini crashed along northbound Highway 193 west of Dutch Court, a few miles west of Newcastle. The driver, a Lincoln man, and the passenger, a Loomis boy, succumbed to injuries in the crash, authorities said.

Initial investigation indicated speed as a contributing factor. Drugs or alcohol impairment did not appear to be factors, CHP officials said, but that will be formally determined following the coroner’s toxicology report.

Identification of the victims will be handled by the Placer County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts, according to the CHP.