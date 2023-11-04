Two person Michigan Lottery group wins $1 million from Powerball

A group of individuals who formed a Michigan Lottery club have emerged as winners of a grand prize worth $1 million from the popular Powerball game offered by the Michigan Lottery.

Robert Hoerauf and his partner, who remained anonymous, bought the winning ticket at Northview Wine Shoppe, located at 23015 21 Mile Road in Macomb.

The Sandy Island Cove MLC lottery club, a two-person team, won $1 million by matching the five white balls in the Oct. 7 drawing: 47-54-57-60-65.

The actual winning ticket the club won $1 million off of.

Michigan Lottery players won more than $13 million in prizes during the Powerball jackpot run that began on July 22 and ended on Oct. 11. The $1.765 billion jackpot was won by a single ticket purchased in California, making it the second-largest lottery jackpot ever won. Throughout the course of the jackpot run, six Michigan Lottery players won prizes of $1 million or more.

Aug. 26 – $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Wild Bills Tobacco Livonia III, located on 6 Mile Road in Livonia

Sept. 11 – $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Kristi's Pour House, located on 211 East Main St in Hart

Sept. 23 – $2 million winning ticket was purchased online at MichiganLottery.com

Sept. 30 – $1 million winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Garfield Road in Fraser

Oct. 2 – $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Purk's Inc. at 875 East Lincoln in Ionia

Oct. 7 – $1 million ticket was purchased at Northview Wine Shoppe on 21 Mile Road in Macomb

The club recently visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim their prize.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by the whopping $173 million jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

Top 10 US lottery jackpots of all time

Powerball: $2.0401 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Powerball: $1.7649 billion, Oct. 11, 2023 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Mega Millions: $1.602 billion, Aug. 8, 2023 (31 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Florida Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 (25 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maine Mega Millions: $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Illinois Powerball: $1.0798 billion, July 19, 2023 (38 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan Powerball: $768.4 million, March 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

