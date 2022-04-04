Two people struck by lightning at a New York Yankees game in Florida

Two fans were hospitalized Saturday after being struck by lightning after a New York Yankees game in Tampa.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s were reported to be in stable condition, Tampa police spokesman Jamel Lanee said in a statement.

Significant amounts of lightning have been detected in our area. Head indoors if you hear thunder



Live weather conditions throughout @CityofTampa can be found here https://t.co/Bkzp0MkND4 pic.twitter.com/qHxt1TW9jY — Alert Tampa (@AlertTampa) April 2, 2022

Both were hit around 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Raymond James Stadium, across the street, after watching New York take on the Atlanta Braves at the Yankees’ spring training base, George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The Yankees were up 10-0 in the sixth inning when the game was called off due to stormy weather, WFLA reported.

Florida is known as the lightning capital of the country. On average, 10 people die each year from being struck.

“Florida’s unique location, surrounded by warm water, provides the necessary ingredients for thunderstorms to form,” says the National Weather Service, which provides information and tips on what to do if you’re caught in a dangerous weather situation.

