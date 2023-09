Two adults were injured in a double stabbing in Wake Forest, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, two people were stabbed near the 8800 block of Ligon Mill Road in Wake Forest. Both adults were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet identified the victims or stated the circumstances around the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.