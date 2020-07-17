Two people stabbed in central London, police say

LONDON (Reuters) - Two people were stabbed in London's main financial district on Friday evening but are not believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

"It's not terrorism related," a spokesman for City of London police said.

The incident took place in Broadgate Circle, a shopping and entertainment area in the City of London.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ambulances were in attendance and the public should avoid the area, police added.





(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Sandra Maler)