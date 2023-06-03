Two people shot in Watauga, authorities say; police take shooter into custody at scene

Two people were shot on Friday morning in Watauga by a suspect whom police said they took into custody at the scene.

The victims were shot about 9 a.m. in the 6500 block of Westridge Drive. Watauga police did not say if the victims are adults or children or are male or female.

The victims suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, and they were taken to a hospital, police said.

Police did not release the suspect’s name or age or describe a motive.