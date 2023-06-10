Two people are shot, one fatally, late Friday night in south Sacramento

A shooting left one person dead and another hurt Friday night in south Sacramento.

Authorities responded about 11:21 p.m. to reports of gunshots in the 7800 block of 36 Avenue in the city’s Avondale neighborhood, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Cody Tapley said.

Police found two people less than a mile from Elder Creek Elementary School, each with at least one gunshot wound. Tapley said officers “immediately” began performing life-saving measures.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel. The second person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tapley said the Police Department is actively investigating the incident.