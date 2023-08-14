Two people shot near Taco Bell in south Fort Worth, police say

Two people were wounded in a shooting near a Taco Bell restaurant early Monday morning, according to Fort Worth police.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a person called 911 and said he had been shot in the face at or near Taco Bell on Crowley Road near Interstate 20 in southwest Fort Worth.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds that police described as “non-life-threatening.” Both shooting victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Other details surrounding the shooting were still being investigated Monday morning, police department public information officer Buddy Calzada said in an email, and a gun violence detective was notified.