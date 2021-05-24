Victoria Covid cases: two people in Melbourne’s northern suburbs ‘likely’ test positive

Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Two people in Melbourne’s northern suburbs have “likely” tested positive to Covid-19, according to Victorian health authorities.

The Department of Health was notified of the two probable cases on Monday morning.

The two individuals are understood to be connected.

“A full investigation is under way into these results, and initial public health actions are being put in place while both individuals isolate and are urgently retested,” the department said.

“We will communicate any specific public health actions the community needs to undertake as soon as possible when investigations and case interviews are complete.”

Media statement: two likely positive cases of COVID-19 in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.



To see where to get tested, visit https://t.co/WZI0U7BRyW pic.twitter.com/MrmiPpqMiF — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) May 24, 2021

It follows the publication of a new exposure site linked to the Wollert case, which was a man in his 30s who tested positive to Covid-19 in Melbourne on 10 May after undergoing hotel quarantine in South Australia.

On Saturday, Victorian health authorities said an electronic receipt on the man’s banking app showed that he attended the Woolworths supermarket at Epping on 8 May, the day that he developed symptoms – but Woolworths later identified the correct supermarket as the Woolworths at Epping North. Both supermarkets are in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

Anyone who attended Woolworths Epping North at the corner of Epping Road and Lyndarum Drive on 8 May between 5.40pm and 6.38pm must get tested and isolate until they get a negative result. As of Monday morning, 13 people who attended the supermarket have been identified and 10 have returned negative results.

The correct supermarket was identified after virus fragments were detected in the wastewater in the Epping and Wollert area on Friday.

Story continues

The household contacts of the man identified as the Wollert case tested negative again overnight on Friday.

Prior to today, Victoria had gone 86 days without any cases of Covid-19 in the community. The Wollert case is not counted as the man contracted the virus in SA.

New South Wales recorded two cases of coronavirus in the community earlier this month.

Earlier, Victorian authorities reported there were no new cases reported in the 24 hours to midnight last night other than two cases in hotel quarantine. Excluding the potential new cases in the northern suburbs, there are currently 10 active cases in Victoria.

To date, more than 370,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been delivered in Victoria.

Public health experts have warned that unless the rate of vaccination is increased, Australia could face a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in winter.

Full details of those exposure sites are listed on the health department’s website.

More to come…