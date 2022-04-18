Two people killed in traffic collision on 60 Freeway in Pomona

A fiery crash on the 60 Freeway in Pomona left two people dead early Sunday morning after a car rear-ended another car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The unidentified driver of a 2019 Honda Civic slammed into the back of a 2013 Toyota Camry in the carpool lane at 2:06 a.m. Traffic on the freeway had stopped for an unrelated traffic collision and 23-year-old Ryan Sanchez stopped his Toyota approximately five minutes before the crash, authorities said.

The driver in the Honda was traveling at unsafe speeds for changing traffic conditions when she crashed into Sanchez's car, authorities said. The driver in the Honda and an unidentified passenger in the Toyota both died in the crash, according to the CHP. Sanchez received minor injuries and was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital.

Video from KNBC-TV showed one of the cars engulfed in flames as emergency crews doused the fire. Emergency officials issued a SigAlert, which required the eastbound side of the freeway to be closed for several hours.

Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the California Highway Patrol, Baldwin Park Area at (626) 338-1164.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.