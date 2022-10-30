Two men killed after shooting in south London

Two men have been killed after a shooting in south London.

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Railton Road, Brixton, at about 7.50pm on Sunday.

Armed officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

Two men were found injured and were both pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested over the incident.

A number of roads in the area are closed and crime scenes are in place.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the nature of the victims' injuries has not been confirmed at this time.

A police officer close to the scene of the incident confirmed to Sky News that someone had been shot.

An eyewitness said they saw emergency services giving CPR to a person on the ground.

The victims have not been formally identified and their next of kin have are yet to be informed, the Met Police said.

Post-mortem examinations will be held in due course, the force added.

Residents have been told they will see an enhanced police presence in the area and have been urged to speak to officers if they have information about the incident.