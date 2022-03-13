Two people are killed in a rural crash between Riverbank and Oakdale, CHP reports

Two people died and two others were “significantly injured” in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon between Riverbank and Oakdale, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 2:25 p.m. at Patterson and Bentley roads, Officer Nathan Minick said.

Authorities were on the scene of a fatal crash at Bentley and Patterson roads between Riverbank and Oakdale, Calif., on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

One vehicle was traveling north on Bentley. The other two were heading east and west on Patterson. The cause is still under investigation, Minick said.

No one was under arrest and it was unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved, he said.

Identification was pending, Minick said about 4 p.m., when the intersection was still closed to traffic. Authorities were working to remove one of the bodies pinned in a car.

The two people injured were taken to area hospitals.