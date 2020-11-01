Two people killed as man in 'medieval clothing' goes on stabbing rampage in Quebec

Police in the Canadian city of Quebec have arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage on Halloween on Saturday.
The provincial police had been looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who had left "multiple victims".
Police said the suspect was in his mid-20s.
They confirmed that two people had died and five others were hurt.
There was no word on a possible motive for the attacks.
Police said five victims were transported to a hospital, however there was no immediate word on their conditions.
"Shortly before 1am, the SPVQ (Quebec city police force) arrested a suspect," the force said on Twitter, asking residents of the city to "stay inside with the doors locked" because an "investigation is still ongoing".
