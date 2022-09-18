Two people killed in early-morning crash where car went up in flames, SC cops say

Two people were killed in an early-morning crash when a car ran off a Richland County road and hit a tree before it went up in flames, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at 2:10 a.m., according to Cpl. David Jones.

A 2021 Tesla was driving west on Salem Church Road when it ran off the left side of the road, Jones said. That’s in the Irmo area, near Lake Murray and not far from Interstate 26.

The vehicle caught fire after crashing into a tree and both the driver and a front-seat passenger died at the scene, according to Jones.

No other injuries were reported.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victims.

There was no word if either the driver or passenger wore a seat belt.

Information about what caused the Tesla to veer off the road was not available, but the collision continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Thursday, 701 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 46 people have been killed in Richland County crashes in 2022, according to DPS. There were 73 deaths there last year, DPS data show.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.