Two people killed in crash in Mississauga, Ont., police investigate

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say two people are dead after a collision in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel regional police say the head-on collision happened around 7 a.m. Thursday on McLaughlin Road, south of Highway 407.

Police say that one car had five occupants and the other had three.

Const. Bancroft Wright says CPR was administered to several victims of the crash when first responders arrived on the scene, but two people died of their injuries.

Four other people were taken to a trauma centre and two to a hospital with minor injuries.

The ages and genders of the victims were not available.

Police say the road will remain closed for "quite some time" as an investigation of the crash is conducted.

The Canadian Press