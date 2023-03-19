Two people killed in car wreck after vehicle reverses on Platte County interstate

Two people were killed Friday after their car went into reverse on a Kansas City-area interstate and crashed into another vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Police were called to the scene of the collision at 5 p.m. on Interstate 435 in Platte County, said the patrol agency’s crash report.

An investigation determined that a 46-year-old man from Manhattan, Kansas, and a 57-year-old woman from Kansas City were driving their Mazda Protege on the interstate in a lane heading south.

Their car began to travel in reverse when a 22-year-old woman from Lenexa crashed into them.

Both people in the Mazda Protege were declared dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.