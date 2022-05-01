Two people killed in car crash in South L.A. were traveling in street racing group, authorities say

Two people killed in a car crash on the 91 Freeway in South L.A. on Saturday are believed to have been involved in a street racing group, authorities said.

The two were killed when their car crashed into a pole about 12:40 a.m. on the eastbound freeway, near Acacia Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles were traveling in a group of street racers when one struck the left side of the other, sending the car careening across all the eastbound lanes and onto a dirt shoulder, where it crashed into a pole, the CHP said in a news release.

Both the driver and passenger were killed, authorities said.

The driver of the other car fled the scene, CHP said. The incident remains under investigation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.