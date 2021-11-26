Two people killed after car collides with train and catches fire in Miami County

Two people were killed Thursday night after their car collided with a train and caught fire at Ridgeview and Wagstaff roads in Miami County, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s department.

Capt. Matthew Kelly said an elderly man and woman died in the accident, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m. He said there didn’t appear to be a mechanical malfunction at the crossing but the investigation is ongoing. He said he needed to talk to the conductors and view footage from the train.

The area is just south of Spring Hill.