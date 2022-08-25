Two people injured in Solano County plane crash at Nut Tree Airport in Vacaville

Two people were injured after a small plane crashed Wednesday at the Nut Tree Airport in Solano County.

The crash was reported about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. The two people in the crash suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Sheriff’s officials said the Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting the investigation. There was no reported property damage.

The airport is located at 301 County Airport Road, behind the Nut Tree Plaza in Vacaville. It has been open since 1955, according to the airport’s website. It is considered a general aviation airport.