Two people injured in possible drive-by shooting Wednesday in Fort Worth, police say

Two people were injured Wednesday in what is believed to be a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth, police said.

The two were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds that are not life-threatening after police said they were shot about 6:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bessie Street in the Historic Southside area near downtown.

Police said the details surrounding the shooting are being investigated by gun violence detectives.

