Two people injured in early-morning North Highlands house fire, Metro Fire says
Two people were injured and taken to hospitals following a house fire early Tuesday in North Highlands, authorities said.
Crews responded about 3:30 a.m. to a home on Gillingham Way and found the house heavily involved in fire, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in social media posts.
Two people were helped out of the home and taken to hospitals via ambulance, Metro Fire said.
The fire was contained without spreading to nearby homes. The cause remains under investigation, according to Metro Fire.
3:31a- Crews are working a house fire in North Highlands. Initial arriving reports of heavy fire to the rear of the home pushing into the attic. 2 victims assisted out and transported by ambulance. Fire is knocked down, kept to the home of origin. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/UCr23FdDFJ
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 4, 2023