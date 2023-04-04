Two people injured in early-morning North Highlands house fire, Metro Fire says

Two people were injured and taken to hospitals following a house fire early Tuesday in North Highlands, authorities said.

Crews responded about 3:30 a.m. to a home on Gillingham Way and found the house heavily involved in fire, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in social media posts.

Two people were helped out of the home and taken to hospitals via ambulance, Metro Fire said.

The fire was contained without spreading to nearby homes. The cause remains under investigation, according to Metro Fire.