Two people indicted in 2002 unsolved murder of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay

Hip-hop pioneers Run-DMC (from left, the late Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons) put their handprints in cement at Hollywood's RockWalk in Los Angeles.

Federal prosecutors said Monday they have charged two men in connection with the 18-year-old unsolved murder of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay, while suggesting the artist, celebrated for his anti-drug stance, may have been ambushed over a cocaine deal.

The suspects in the nearly two-decade-old murder, one of New York's most enduring cold cases, were identified as Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr.

Washington is currently serving a federal prison sentence stemming from a string of robberies he committed while on the run from police after Jay’s 2002 murder. Jordan is also charged with engaging in an alleged cocaine distribution conspiracy in 2017.

“This is a case that has been around for a long time,” acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme said at a news conference in New York announcing the charges, according to The Associated Press.

Five years after the crime, Washington – who had reportedly been living on a couch at Jay’s home in the days before the murder – was named as a suspected accomplice, but was never convicted. According to prosecutors at the time, Washington "pointed his gun at those present in the studio, ordered them to get on the ground and provided cover for his associate to shoot and kill Jason Mizell," Jam Master Jay's real name.

“They walked in and murdered him in cold blood,” DuCharme said.

Police identified at least four people in the studio with Mizell, including the two gunmen. The city and Mizell's friends offered more than $60,000 in reward money, but witnesses refused to come forward and the case went cold.

Washington also was a suspect in the 1995 murder of Randy "Stretch" Walker, a former close associate of the late rapper Tupac Shakur, who was also murdered.

Washington and Jordan were engaged in a conspiracy to distribute five kilograms of cocaine at the time of Jay's killing, according to their indictment. Prosecutors did not say if Jay had any role in the conspiracy. DuCharme and other law enforcement officials didn't take questions at the news conference.

If convicted, Washington and Jordan each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, or the death penalty. Prosecutors said in court papers that Attorney General William Barr had not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty.

Jordan is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday via teleconference, a precautionary measure related to the coronavirus. Washington, who is imprisoned in Kentucky, will be arraigned later this week, prosecutors said.

Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay, was a member of Run-DMC, the hip-hop sensation behind hits such as “It's Tricky” and the Aerosmith remake/collaboration "Walk This Way," which fused rap and rock 'n' roll.

Jay was shot in the head at close range with a .40-caliber bullet by a masked assailant at his studio in the Queens neighborhood where he grew up on Oct. 30, 2002.

The other person in the room, 25-year-old Urieco Rincon, was shot in the ankle but survived.

Mizell was 37 when he died, and left behind a wife and three children.

Witnesses at the time described the shooter as a young black man in a white sweatsuit or sweatshirt, according to CNN and WABC in New York. Police said two gunmen were buzzed into the building, went up to the second-floor studio and shot Mizell once.

